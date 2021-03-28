An Easter in the world | opinion

1. We are entering the Holy Week or, as already said, the Greater Week. The events that led to the various currents and expressions of the Christian movement divided the time: before and after Christ, from his birth. This chronological era (Christian era or common era) is adopted worldwide even in countries with a predominantly non-Christian culture for the purpose of unanimous criteria in various fields such as science and economy. Not all countries follow the western calendar. However, it has become the international standard, which for known reasons is recognized by institutions such as the UN or the Universal Postal Union.