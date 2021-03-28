Accept changes and use resilience opinion

The pandemic crisis, which has been going on for a year, has been particularly challenging for many families, forcing them to redouble their efforts to combat not only SARS-CoV-2 but also the side effects that the pandemic has caused and that threaten people every day , especially those who have precarious jobs or have lost income.

We have all had new experiences, some less well or that generated tension, fear and sadness, others positive, which enabled us to continue to respond appropriately to the family and professional tasks that have been placed on us. Several people found that faced with this situation of physical and psychological demands, they were producing as much or more than before, which indicated an adjustment.

These abilities to adapt to the challenges and adversities that appear to us in the course of life are known as resilience. It is an ability that sometimes seems invisible to us, but which has set many people in motion in order to be able to observe and maintain the protective behavior against the virus, everyday changes, containment and the virus for a long time to distance themselves from those who are close to them dearest like. This adaptability develops in the course of our life and contributes to our feeling of competence and to the increase of our self-esteem. Resilience is an active and adaptive process that also includes the ability to use thoughts, emotions and behaviors to properly manage and deal with stressors, and allows us to recover from any problem or difficulty.

While some people are more resilient than others, this is not just reserved for “strong people”. There are opportunities to learn and train resilience and learn lessons for the future. For example, adults can be more attentive to what is working in their individual and family life. highlight your individual skills and competencies and use them to your advantage; to be grateful and appreciate what they have and who they are, to be available to solve problems differently than they were used to; maintain good relationships with others; Opening to relationships that bring affection and calm; Focus on the present and don’t care too much about things that are out of your control.

From the youngest point of view, it is important for children to realize that it is not possible to be happy and satisfied all the time. There will be something every day that makes us sad, irritable, hurt or angry. Therefore, we need to allow ourselves to feel and accept emotions, give them a satisfactory response, and balance physical and psychological needs.

To help children increase their resilience, parents can:

Show the child that adverse events can be difficult, but they don’t have to determine the course of our lives. There are many aspects that we can control and modify or adapt. Tell the child how much they are loved and that they have the support of their parents and family. Whenever possible, let the child be with their peers. Teach to trust your skills, how to deal with situations, and how to ask for help when needed. Promotion of well-being through physical exercise, relaxation, games and fun; Help him focus on adapted thoughts that will help him adapt to the situation, such as: B. on what the child has achieved. Find a meaning related to the child’s characteristics, interests, and strengths and prepare them to learn from difficult experiences. Teach the child to share feelings and worries with those they trust and not to criticize their negative feelings. For some children, it can be helpful to keep a journal in which to write down the most important situations of the day, the emotions and reactions of your body and, if necessary, prepare to make other decisions the next day.