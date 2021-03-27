Velez Sarsfield-Ferro Carril Oeste, 1999: three goals from the goalkeeper | Play with the story
Attributed to the humorist Don Rossé Cavaca, the pseudonym of the Brazilian journalist, publicist and broadcaster José Martins de Araújo Júnior, the phrase brilliantly sums up the goalkeeper’s status on a football team. “The bastard is the goalkeeper, as far as he kicks, no grass is born,” he wrote one day in the Tribuna de Imprensa column “Bate-Bola”. Modern lawns are already growing in a small space, but the goalkeepers are still something special. Even more if they score goals.