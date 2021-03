“My sweetest Noretta, after a moment of weak optimism we are now close to the last moment. There is no need to discuss the lack of credibility of any sanction due to my leniency and moderation. “This is how Aldo Moro’s last letter to Eleonora, his wife, begins on May 5th, 1978. Moro had been living since March 16, imprisoned by the Red Brigades, 43 years ago. In four days, on May 9th, a “popular trial” would punish him with death for this “gentleness and moderation”.