Sporting and Benfica discuss the Futsal League Cup final Other modalities

Sporting and Benfica will decide who will take home the Futsal League Cup at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Sines on Sunday afternoon (6pm, channel 11).

This Saturday, in the semi-finals of the competition, the “Lions” beat Fundão 4-2 in a game with an own goal for each side. Mário Freitas (own goal), Rocha, Tomás Paçó and Erick Mendonça scored goals for Sporting, while Paçó (own goal) and Mário Freitas scored the goals for Fundão.

In the other semifinals, Benfica eliminated Modicus with a 2-0 win with goals from Robinho and Fábio Cecílio.

The “Incarnados” are playing against Sporting for the third time this season after recording two draws between the two teams for the championship (3-3 and 1-1).