PCP proposes paying € 10.97 per day for teleworking bills Coronavirus

The PCP would like to establish in the law the obligation of employers to pay teleworkers a daily amount to compensate them for the increase in expenses with water, electricity, internet or telephone. In the legislative initiative presented to Parliament on Friday, Communist MPs propose paying € 10.97 per day (equivalent to 2.5% of the Social Support Index) while ensuring that teleworking does not start before 8 a.m. does not end after 7pm.

In the note accompanying the bill, the PCP first emphasizes that teleworking is neither a solution nor a panacea for all diseases and recognizes that “the current epidemic context has favored the wider use of teleworking from home, which some intended benefits Make an uncritical generalization, encourage illusions about employee benefits, and omit the negative consequences that have become evident during this period beyond that. “

The proposals now put forward move the PCP forward, aim to minimize these consequences, “to defend workers in teleworking situations, their labor and trade union rights, their income” and to guarantee their privacy.

The PCP argues that the use of teleworking must be conditional on a written agreement that should state “what amount the employer should pay monthly in reimbursement due to the increase in costs incurred or incurred; namely with the consumption of water, electricity, internet and telephone ”.

With this in mind, the communists propose a new wording of Article 168 of the Labor Code, which provides that “the work tools relating to information and communication technologies, economy and any necessary tools or furniture belong and be assigned to the employer and must also be installed and Ensure maintenance of the same as well as payment of the associated costs. “

In this article it becomes clear that the employer ensures payment of the increased costs [com o teletrabalho]namely in the consumption of water, electricity, Internet and telephone, the daily value of which must not be below the value of 2.5% of the value of the social assistance index, without prejudice to the application of more favorable provisions to the employee in a regulatory authority collective instrument work ”.

If the proposal were approved, it would mean paying the employee 10.97 euros per day, which is roughly 220 euros per month.

The proposal now states that for teleworking, the schedule cannot start before 8.00 a.m. and end after 7.00 p.m. and that additional work must be requested in writing from the employer.

Communist MPs also want the worker to be able to return to work in the company at any time. In addition, the worker can reject the proposal for teleworking “if he believes that the conditions for performing his job with dignity, privacy and respect for health and safety at work are not met”.

With regard to the protection of privacy, the proposal provides that electronic, video and audio equipment should only be used for the exercise of work activities. “Cannot be used to monitor and control the work and the work space found by the employer”.

And if teleworking takes place at the workers’ home, the employer’s visit must be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. by appointment and “only for the purpose of installing, repairing and maintaining work tools”. The control of the work activity “can only be carried out on the spot and at the workplace of the same in the premises of the employer”.

The PCP is the second party to come up with proposals for changes to the teleworking system that were practically not used until last year.

The first party to put forward proposals was the Left Bloc. In the specific case of teleworking costs, this party leaves open how the costs are to be calculated.

The Blockers’ proposal seeks to clarify in the Labor Code the principle that it is the responsibility of the employer to provide the work tools related to teleworking related to information and communication technologies and that it is up to the company to bear the fixed costs for the use of telecommunications, water, energy including air conditioning and other costs related to the performance of functions. “

José Soeiro, deputy of the bloc, justifies this option by stating that the teleworking contract must state “the manner of installation and maintenance of the work tools and the manner in which the costs of consumption and use inherent will be paid”. In addition, the calculation of costs and the method of payment could be provided for in instruments of collective regulation, in company regulations or as agreed between the parties.

In addition to Bloco and PCP, PS, PSD and PAN announced that they are working on their own projects that they plan to present in the coming weeks.