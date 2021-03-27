Mobilizing sociological knowledge against pandemic logic Opinion

Sociology is a social science with a huge theoretical and methodological arsenal for thinking about periods of great social acceleration such as we are currently experiencing. This becomes an irrefutable motto for the XI. Portuguese Congress of Sociology (under the motto “Red Identities: Differences, belongings and populisms in a bubbling world”) organized by the Portuguese Association of Sociology in collaboration with ESPP / ISCTE-IUL and the ICS-ULisboa from 29. until March 31st.

Moments of discontinuity, uncertainty and multiplication of weak points are not unknown to us, although the pandemic crisis heightened the perception of a lack of control over the future and forces people into sudden and even violent rehabilitation processes. The virus is known to be an essentially social phenomenon, resulting in large part from a predatory economic model that, in the never-ending quest for accumulation, has neglected the limits that nature imposes on us.

Downstream, the virus exposed and multiplied social inequalities (class, gender, ethnicity), reaching the most vulnerable (poor, racialized, women). The enormous weaknesses of a social reproductive system were also uncovered, which had been extremely worn out by decades of public sales (health, housing, care networks). No less important is that the pandemic has vehemently catapulted an ecosystem of hatred and distrust that is fed and fed by the artificial intelligence algorithms used on platforms and social networks. Algorithms that are far from being neutral lead us to self-referential, self-referential navigations that are becoming more and more extreme and closed, like the “rabbit hole” in which we land and build bridges with others.

The normalization of states of emergency opens the door to some naturalization of the limits of fundamental rights and trivializes an era of surveillance, control and bio-power based on the most modern panotic technologies.

At the same time, the normalization of states of emergency opens the door to some naturalization of the boundaries of fundamental rights and trivializes an era of surveillance, control and bio-power based on cutting-edge panotic technologies (see everything without ever being seen). Ultimately, the exclusive nationalisms that become so hyperbolically visible when the borders are closed or in the dispute over vaccines are increasing along with the fading of international solidarity structures.

Sociologists have mobilized since the beginning of the pandemic to capture on the one hand the effects of the crisis on various forms of social inequality and on the other hand the practices and organizations that are so common around the world without local support and self-organization, reshaping collective action, mutual help from Societies and defense of the common good.

However, there was a lack of sociological sensitivity on the part of decision-makers. They didn’t want to or didn’t know how to interpret social behavior and so often reduced it to mere psychological or pathological manifestations. As a result, they lost the ability to coordinate, organize, and strategically plan. At a time when the return of science gets into a heated argument with the reality of alternate factual and post-truth, it would be important to uncover the mechanisms that create disbelief in scientific discoveries, and even the possibility of work commitments related to it the discussion critique to achieve arguments and perspectives.

The atomization of opinions and viewpoints seen as irreconcilable and irreducible is widespread in a context of isolation, fear and insecurity that displaces social possessions. The mobilization of sociological knowledge disrupts and destabilizes superficial and bureaucratic decision-making processes by exposing competing interests, deep-seated prejudices or the creation of platitudes. Much more would be required to imagine and experiment with possible futures, since the only realistic perspective is that we will not return to the “normal” which is nothing more than a melting pot of infinite crises in which everything in common melts.

