Miguel Oliveira will start his MotoGP season debut from 15th place

Modest times in the first three free practice sessions, a slight improvement in the fourth session this Saturday and a new insufficient record – 15th place – in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix. Until you see it, it will be Miguel Oliveira’s (KTM) debut weekend in the 2021 MotoGP season when the Portuguese rider will start on Sunday in the fifth row of the departure list next to the race for Sunday’s race (6pm, SPTV) Ducati by Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin.

Pole position was in the hands of Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati), who will start directly behind with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Maverick Viñales (Yamaha). Also note the tenth place of Joan Mir, world champion.

Returning to Bagnaia, this was the first pole in the career of the 24-year-old Italian rider, 16th in the 2020 World Championship, achieved with a new record from the Qatar track (1’52.772s) against Marc Marquez’s record .

Modest olive tree

On a traditionally difficult track for KTM in the premier class – and the Portuguese rider himself noticed the difficulties he was having with the bike’s balance and efficiency in a straight line – Oliveira had to compete in the first quarter of training after modest times.

The top two drivers in the first quarter would take place in the second quarter compared to the best drivers from the start of this weekend, but Oliveira missed the spot in the final session and was unable to start in one of the top 12 spots on the grid.

In the first quarter, KTM number 88 started with modest times and ran almost half a second ahead of world champion Joan Mir. Fitting a new tire in the rear, re-entering the track about five minutes after the end of practice, brought an improvement in time, but not enough – the Portuguese improved his personal record (1’53.958s), but the rivals also drove better than before. Oliveira was just over two tenths of a second away from qualifying for the next training session.

To define the greatest advantage at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix, Bagnaia was the strongest in the second quarter. He made his pole debut and made the best possible use of the ever effective Ducati on fast tracks like this one in the Middle East.

Also noteworthy is the poor performance of the four KTMs outside of the second quarter and the presence of the four Yamaha at the front of the grid: Quartararo (second), Viñales (third), Rossi (fourth) and Morbidelli (seventh). .

Il doctore was particularly lucky with a very positive fourth place for a legendary rider but was relegated to the Yamaha satellite team this season.