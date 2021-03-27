Marcelo says everyone’s goal should be to donate blood and keep the country self-sufficient in health

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, was the national blood donor day in Belém this Saturday and drew attention to the need for regular donations that allow the country to be self-sufficient as it is “a design for all”.

In a message published on the official website of the Presidency of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who today welcomed the Portuguese Institute of Blood and Transplantation (IPST) in the Palace of Belém and accepted the “Ambassador of the Gift” award, encouraged the voluntary donation of blood .

“It is everyone’s aim to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donation and to contribute to the country’s self-sufficiency in this matter, which is being exacerbated by the pandemic we are experiencing. More than ever, mutual care promotes community cohesion and contributes to a healthier and more participatory society. The President of the Republic thanks the donors for their generosity and altruism who are determined to save lives and make the world a better place, ”read the published message.

The Portuguese Blood Institute rates the company’s response to the call for donations launched at the beginning of the year as “exceptional and unprecedented”, so blood donation can be kept higher than in 2020.

According to IPST, the number of blood donations and blood components in January was 36.1% higher than in the same period in 2020 before the pandemic. 17,406 donations were made.

17,843 blood donations were made in February, 7.6% more than in the same month last year, which was the highest number of donations in all of last year.

To date, IPST’s red blood cell concentrate reserves are between 10 and 41 days and the national strategic reserve days, taking into account the reserves available in hospitals, are between 29 and 48, depending on the blood groups.

In a message published on the eve of National Blood Donor Day today, the IPST President thanked everyone who donated blood, federations, associations and donor groups for their contribution to promoting the donation and organizing harvest meetings.

The IPST also thanked the members of the health professions “for their commitment, their commitment and their competence”.