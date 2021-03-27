In mourning the battle of a tired Brazil megaphone

Fernando. Lori. Antonia. Marcos.

I will start the text with the people I lost to covid-19 in Brazil. People who taught me, who hugged me, gave me smiles. People with families, jobs and dreams. People. And no dehumanized numbers. People, not just names, that you can read at the beginning of this text. People full of life who suddenly left us. Brazil lost them and another 300,000 people. Three hundred thousand people leave 300,000 families, millions of friends, thousands of loved ones and an infinity of dreams. I begin this text in mourning for everyone who is gone.

“Bolsonaro is not afraid of the coronavirus and does not cry for death. You are afraid of falling “

And in the midst of that grief, I see the struggle of a tired Brazil.

With three thousand deaths a day, collapsed hospitals, no housing assistance, late vaccinations, mass unemployment, and no prospect of when all of this will improve, Brazil is losing its breath not only due to Covid-19 but also due to the collective fatigue that the country has facing. The deliberate chaos has been around for a year and now, March 2021, is the worst moment of the pandemic. The absurd and alarming death toll stems from a death plan in force in Brazil. Ruled by a president “voted” by the Washington Post as the world’s worst leader in the fight against the pandemic, the country is being held hostage by an irresponsible president.

Bolsonaro’s denial even leads the country to a possible collapse of the funeral. “I’m not an undertaker,” he replied when asked about deaths from the new coronavirus last year. Today there are almost no graves for so many burials. On the contrary, hardly any measures were taken against the pandemic. Bolsonaro was obstructing what was being done. In a year of the pandemic, Brazil had four ministers of health, creating a huge delay in managing the fight. As if that, in addition to the delay, meant that the problem was the minister. It never was. Between the doctors and the general who took over the ministry and whoever placed them and removed them from the posts, the president must go.

Pots of this certainty were set up and the cries of “genocide” echoed from Brazilian homes during the Bolsonaro National Chain’s speech last Tuesday on the primacy of saving lives. “Genocide!” They shouted confidently and legitimately to a president who calls the Covid-19 “Gripezinha”, making agglomerations without the use of the mask (not only did he not use it, he also claimed “side effects” of the application in children), advises against vaccination (to the point that those who ingest it “might become an alligator”), are against lockdowns, defend the use of drugs that are useful in the treatment of Covid-19 and Also turned down 70 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and turned down three offers from the Butantane Institute to buy the CoronaVac vaccine. Brazil could be way ahead in the pandemic fight and vaccination. That’s why they call it – whoever allows and incites the death of a people is no less genocidal.

From the windows of a weary Brazil, the pot in several of the country’s capitals is the answer to the declarations made a year late, three hundred thousand deaths in their hands, the pressure of the people behind them and the legitimate return of Lula who haunted him were in the night. Bolsonaro is not afraid of the coronavirus and does not cry for death. Bolsonaro fears Lula’s triumphant return. He fears the current pressure from the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira. You are afraid of falling

And it will fall.

He will fall from a palace built with hatred and ignorance that has been dubbed the worst president in Brazilian history. After a grief that has not yet ended, tired Brazil continues to fight. In the usual belief, in the belief of Chico, tomorrow will be another day.