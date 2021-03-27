Glory or Horror: What Story Will Our Fossils Tell? | Anthropocene

The reader wakes up. He slept on a mattress on an aluminum platform. Cut bread with a knife with a plastic handle, drink milk that is kept in a plastic wrapper on the plastic tray of the refrigerator door, wash your teeth with a plastic brush – throughout the day you use dozens of other items with plastic, many of them became made from oil and extracted from deep holes in the earth. You go out into the street from your house. With the car emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, a dozen floors made of glass, metal, plastic, and cement faced the sky.