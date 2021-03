The history of vaccines in Europe and in our country is a sign of the times and the paths we have taken. There is a gap between the state and the Union. Perhaps one day the transfer of powers and competencies from the nation states to the institutions of the Union (community or federal) will be more perfect, more effective and will not reveal these empty spaces. But it’s still not true. It’s not even known if it ever will be. Nor can we predict that there will be no setbacks.