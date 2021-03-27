Covid19. Portugal registered eight deaths and 344 new cases. Over 3668 have been recovered from coronavirus

This Friday, Portugal recorded eight deaths and 344 new cases of Covid-19. In total, the country has recorded 820,042 confirmed cases and 16,827 deaths since the pandemic began. The data, which relates to the whole of Friday, was published this Saturday by DGS.

The country now has 51 fewer hospitalizations compared to the previous balance and seven fewer intensive care units. A total of 618 people are still in the hospital, 148 of them in the intensive care unit.

Another 3,668 cases that have been cured of the disease remain to be reported, a total of 775,007 recoveries since March 2020.

The cumulative incidence of the disease in Portugal has maintained a “downward trend” across the country, but the Rt has increased in the past two weeks. The latest data show that there are four regions in Portugal with an RT greater than 1 – one of the limits set in the government’s risk matrix for deflation.

The government will only decide to postpone the deconefinition plan to the next stage, which is scheduled for April 5th on 1st (Thursday), announced the Minister of State and the Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva, at a press conference after the meeting this Friday by the Council of Ministers.

The Minister noted that the RT is approaching “very significantly” 1 and that “caution is needed in the deflation process”. However, he stated that no one would use the risk matrix lines to suggest “absolute brakes”, although he noted that exceeding the Rt of 1 could slow the pace of the country’s reopening.