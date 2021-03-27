Covid-19: Social assistance covers 2.8 million people in one year of social security

The government announced this Saturday that, as of March 2020, 2.8 million people have been covered by the pandemic social security support totaling 3,341 million euros, including exemptions and contributory exemptions.

In an interview with Agência Lusa, Minister for Labor, Solidarity and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho, stated that these grants are “exceptional mechanisms within the framework of social security”, that is, “non-refundable assistance in the logic of a subsidy. out of the ordinary “.

The official reminded that the state budget for 2021 approved a strengthening of these mechanisms, with the extension of unemployment benefit for a further six months, for which this support ended last year, the payment to 100% of the simplified dismissal and also an increase the minimum amount of unemployment benefit.

According to Ana Mendes Godinho, “exactly in January”, when the new detention facility was reintroduced for hygienic reasons, “the support given to the managing partners and independent workers was“ extraordinarily reactivated ”.

“In these two and a half months alone, 202,000 people are insured, with payments of 122 million euros, practically a third of the total support paid to this universe in 2020,” he said.

According to the minister, so far there has been “an acceleration and increase in the implementation of these grants of the order of 40%, that is, the grant paid in 2021 corresponds to 40% compared to what was paid in 2020”.

In this mobilization of public funds, the executive intends to ensure “the effectiveness and speed of payments” of the social security support in question, which are in the “order of 10 days”.

The average value of extraordinary support for the self-employed due to the reduction of their activity this year is “316 euros compared to 288 in 2020, while the average value in relation to managing partners was 432 euros in 2020, after increasing to 202 in 2021 555 euros “.

“Of course wait”

Regarding the diplomas approved by Parliament to strengthen social support awaiting the eventual proclamation by the President of the Republic, Ana Mendes Godinho stressed that she was “naturally” waiting for Belém’s answer and referring to the existence of the mechanism of the Law brake.

“We have made a permanent commitment to monitor, implement and operationalize the measures as quickly as possible. Evaluate them and adapt them to the moment, ”he said.

“We cannot permanently deal with separate policies that are constantly changing because we are unable to execute and reach people,” he added.

These diplomas, which provide social support to managing partners, the self-employed, health professionals and even parents who have to stay home because of the closure of schools, were approved by positive votes from around the world in parliament about three weeks ago by the opposition.

The PS minority government believes the diplomas are “an alleged violation” of the constitutional braking law and distort the current budget.

On Friday, Prime Minister António Costa stated that the President of the Republic had “information” and “no pressure” on the matter.