Covid-19: 27,000 school workers have already been vaccinated this Saturday coronavirus

The Covid-19 vaccination plan coordinator announced this Saturday that 27,000 preschool and first cycle teachers and non-teachers have already been vaccinated, out of a total of 65 to 70,000 scheduled for this weekend.

“We have already vaccinated 27,000 people since morning and this is an exceptional indicator of the process,” he told reporters, Gouveia and Melo, this afternoon, adding that the difficulties encountered will be addressed.

This weekend between 65 and 70,000 teachers should be vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine as some already had Covid-19 and are not eligible or did not want to be vaccinated for one reason or another, which equates to about 1% to 2% ” said Gouveia e Melo, who spoke on the sidelines of a visit to the vaccination center at the Cidade Universitária in Lisbon.

Vice Admiral Gouveia e Melo, accompanied by Lisbon Mayor Fernando Medina, estimated that the vaccination schedule for teachers and non-teachers, from schools to secondary schools, should be completed by April and include around 280,000 people.

Regarding the start of this school vaccination process, the official said that “it is generally going very well”.

In the university city’s vaccination center, 5500 teachers and non-teachers working in Lisbon should be vaccinated this weekend, said Mayor Fernando Medina.

Vaccination will reach 100,000 a day

The task force coordinator in charge of the covid-19 vaccination schedule estimated that in April it will be possible to vaccinate 100,000 people a day, as Portugal is expected to receive vaccine shipments in the second quarter.

“We want to vaccinate 100,000 people every day, and if more vaccines come we will not accumulate vaccines as it anticipates the vaccination process and protection of people and we can get 150,000 vaccines per day, which is a gigantic logistics operation,” Gouveia said e Melo.

The official said that by Sunday, 80% of people over 80 will be vaccinated with the first dose, which is “a criterion for success”.

In Portugal, 16,827 people died from 820,042 confirmed cases of infection. This emerges from the latest bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health.