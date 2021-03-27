Cabo Delgado: At least seven civilians shot dead and a Portuguese seriously injured in front of a hotel in Palma Mozambique

A Portuguese man was seriously injured in a rescue operation in the village of Palma near the natural gas projects in Cabo Delgado, which have been attacked by jihadists since Wednesday. Three days after the first attacks on several targets in the village and in the Palma district in the north of this Mozambican province, corpses of adults and children can be seen on the streets and hundreds of employees, many of them foreigners, are waiting to be rescued.

At least seven civilians were killed at the entrance to a hotel that houses people who fled the jihadists. This is where the facilities of companies producing natural gas in the Rovuma Basin are located, including oil giant Total.

Two officials accompanying the rescue operations told Lusa that a Portuguese man was seriously injured and that a helicopter was being taken from the airfield serving the gas projects in Afungi to Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado province, 250 km south. where he was originally saved. The Foreign Ministry has already confirmed the existence of a wounded Portuguese and informed Lusa that “the embassy in Maputo is monitoring the situation and is trying to identify other Portuguese on the ground in order to provide surveillance and support”.

It was already known that the combatants believed to have ties to Daesh forced the residents to flee into the forest. At the same time, more than 180 people, almost all workers in the facilities for the exploitation of liquefied natural gas (LNG), fled to the Hotel Amarula Palma, says AFP. At least seven people were shot dead on Friday while being evacuated from the hotel in a military column. According to a source from Lusa, the number of victims is still uncertain and possibly higher.

The South African press writes that at least one South African was killed in the attack on the group trying to leave the area. According to The Citizen newspaper, the military firm Dyck Advisory Group responded to the attack by allowing the evacuation of some foreigners in Amarula, as well as bank employees who were flown by helicopter to Total’s facilities in Afungi. The situation on the ground is described as “completely out of control” with no Mozambican forces and private guards able to contain the violence.

Witnesses accompanying the operations said the exchange of fire between soldiers and insurgent groups in and around the village continued until late Friday afternoon.

A resident who fled with others to Quitunda, four kilometers southeast of the village, near the gas projects, told Lusa that corpses of adults and children were in sight on the streets of Palma. The escape, he said, has been gradual since the insurgents’ attacks that marched into Palma on Wednesday began. The group he was in walked from street to street, ignoring the direction of the gunfire, and arrived in Quitunda on Thursday afternoon.

“Several witnesses told Human Rights Watch that they saw bodies on the streets and that residents fled to al-Shabab fighters [como os habitantes chamam aos jihadistas] shot at people and buildings indiscriminately, ”denounced the non-governmental organization in a statement.

“Many people are dead”

“Almost the entire village has been destroyed. Lots of people are dead, ”said an LNG project worker heard by AFP after being brought to Afungi. “While the locals fled into the forest, employees of the LNG companies, including foreigners, sought refuge in the Amarula Hotel and waited for rescue.”

Another employee of a company commissioned by Total says: “When it gets dark [de sexta-feira] Many people stayed in the hotel while the militants tried to move in that direction. “

In addition to the population who fled alone and the refugees from Mozambique and foreigners in the hotel, the National Human Rights Commission is trying to coordinate efforts to help 600 refugee state officials currently in an intermediate zone waiting for any help ” .

“We are trying to find a quick solution to help these citizens based on our capabilities,” said Luis Bitone, president of this organization, quoted by Mozambique private television STV.

More than 50,000 people live in Palma, most of them in the village, which is also home to companies and many foreign workers.

One of the targets of Wednesday’s attacks was the airfield, six kilometers from the village, which serves as the main gateway to Afungi, where the facilities of companies that use natural gas are located. Total, the main investor in the local project, which is the largest private investment on the African continent and valued at € 20 billion, had just announced a “gradual return” to the construction of the LNG plant, which was suspended after the December attack the environment.

Most of the fleeing residents of the coastal village went to Afungi province in search of safety. Attacks by Daesh-related groups on cities in Cabo Delgado province since 2017 have resulted in nearly 700,000 people fleeing their homes. According to Armed Conflict Location & Event Data, the US-based agency that collects data, at least 2,600 people have been killed, half of whom are civilians.