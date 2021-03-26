Trainee lawyers deserve respect megaphone

There are many reports from other apprentices that reaffirm the need for thorough reflection on the role of the Bar Association (OA) in accessing the profession in conducting courses on access to information in the legal profession and defense of class dignity. Dismay those who believe that the dignity of justice is aimed at protecting the status quo of major law firms and repeated attempts to enforce a long-proletarian profession. The dignity of the law inevitably begins with the treatment of aspiring lawyers, a fundamental core to shaping the law of the future that has been ignored, despised, and ignored one by one.

The problems aspiring lawyers face in gaining access to the profession are not new, and I have written about many of them here before resulting from pornographic prices for enrolling a law graduate for access to the bar up to the mostly free internship that they have to complete. Nonetheless, the Covid-19 pandemic has also exacerbated problems that already existed in the relationship between aspiring attorneys and OA, between them and the Order’s regional councils, bodies closest to aspiring attorneys and to which they seek answers and seek solutions that they seldom find.

There is no shortage of examples of the disregard that would-be lawyers face on their way to entry into the profession, and all contribute to the indignity of the class and the ongoing discrediting that is growing in the eyes of Portuguese society. The 2020 internship course should have started teaching the training included in the first phase of the internship nationwide in early January. However, at the Lisbon Regional Council, lessons did not start until March 22nd and the timetable was sent out on the 19th of that month. According to the regional council, this situation was due to the lack of trainers and competition to recruit them. Even so, colleagues were hampered by a delay, the reasons for which were and are completely independent, and as if it were a small thing, with the need to use classes remotely, interns are treated with a presumption of guilt or the like from the start, that is , they are required to plug the cameras in during the sessions, register their presence in zoom three times per session, and seriously, they have to register their presence every time a trainer happens to say so.

This is serious behavior on the part of OA, which is ultimately the institution that has the responsibility to guarantee other interns the dignity of treatment. OA ignore the fact that there are co-workers with children at home who have distance learning and whose Internet service does not guarantee the stability of the connection. That said, there are colleagues who have to turn off the camera when they are in pain bandwidth. enough to listen and be heard in meetings. It turns out that such a situation is not allowed by OA, that is, when colleagues turn off the cameras or when for some reason they are unable to make their voice heard, despite being present at the meetings and realizing the attendance list they will miss them unjustifiably. This is the treatment that the Portuguese Bar Association gives to aspiring lawyers who pay their courses at a gold price and who see nothing more than barriers to entry to the profession on the part of the Order.

The trainees sail on sight in a sinking boat if they ask for permission.

There are other examples I could list to illustrate this disreputable situation for OA, but what remains for me is the utter lack of social responsibility of those who fail to understand the various social contexts that make up advocacy and its access. We have long known that OA’s primary role is to restrict access to advocacy, but the pandemic has given it more tools to successfully carry out this mission.

Courts are closed, trainees do not have access to the bar to complete their interventions or assistance. For more than a year, they have had difficulty entering courtrooms, even in between sentences, and the OA’s response has always been late and erratic. It is unknown if there is any discussion on the matter, whether decisions need to be made or when they will be made. The trainees sail on sight in a sinking boat if they ask for permission. The Mr President has a special and heightened responsibility here because, instead of bothering to use OA to link his personal opinion articles, he should stick to the campaign times and times and draw his attention to the reality of advocacy issues.