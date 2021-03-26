Tenants of shopping centers will receive a further three months fixed rent reduction Coronavirus until June

A win for the tenants and another defeat for the shopping centers. The government has just extended the special regulation for rent reductions in shopping centers for a further three months until June 30, in the event that sales fall. The reduction in the fixed or minimum income is proportional to the decrease in sales compared to the same period in 2019 or in the six years before March 18, 2020 up to a limit of 50% of its value.

The extension decision signed by Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira came into force on Thursday.

The “discount” on the rental amount was approved in the State Budget Act for 2021, which is due to come into force in the first quarter of the year, ie by March 30th, it already allows for an extension for the same period.

The government’s decision comes at a time when the vast majority of shopping center stores are closed and their reopening will not take place until April 19.

The justification for the extension, according to the government, is the “exceptional situation of prevention, containment, mitigation and treatment of epidemiological infections”, which “will persist beyond the first quarter of 2021, according to the resolution of the Council of Ministers No. 19/2021 of March 13, which sets out a strategy for the lifting of detention measures as part of the fight against the COVID-19 disease pandemic. “

The reduction in rents through legislation, which was already implemented in different ways in 2020, has been heavily criticized by the owners of the shopping centers, who had already made two requests for unconstitutionality through the Ombudsman, pending a decision by the Constitutional Court.

Shopping centers have asked for direct support measures for tenants, claiming the high costs they are bearing with legislative changes that only apply to shopping center rental. Interestingly, the move to force shopping malls to offer rental discounts for an additional three months comes almost simultaneously with the government’s decision to exclude tenants from shopping malls access to the Apoiar Rendas program. This program, which has just been expanded to include additional contracts, guarantees non-refundable assistance that can reach 50% or 30% in the event of a drop in sales.

In response to the exclusion from the rental support program, the Portuguese Association of Shopping Centers (APCC) recalled this Thursday that its members “were the only financial support to tenants during this period, creating very serious inequalities and imbalances between shopkeepers self “.

In 2020, the Assembly of the Republic passed a diploma that exempted tenants of shopping centers from paying the highest or minimum component of rents, the highest, with only the variable component, that is, depending on rents, and the shopping centers paid for maintenance costs has been. This regulation began from the end of July to December 31, but due to a clarification of the diploma already approved in 2021, its effect was applied from March 18 to the end of the year.

At the end of the year, the new discount was approved due to the decline in sales up to the limit of 50% of the now extended fixed component.