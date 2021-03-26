Rua da Alfândega in Lisbon will start construction of a new floor Lisbon

Rua da Alfândega in downtown Lisbon will have resurfaced from the morning of next Monday, as the soil in the section between the streets of Arameiros and Fanqueiros is poorly preserved, which will lead to changes in the circulation of the Carris buses.

According to the Câmara de Lisboa, the intervention forced “the change in public transport routes, which also include neighboring arteries”. The routes 728, 735, 759, 781, 782, 794, 206 and 210 stop temporarily in both directions of circulation at Av. Infante D. Henrique and alternatively start at Av. Ribeira das Naus to circulate.

Routes 759 and 794, which originate in Restauradores and are intended for Estação Oriente, must stop at Praça do Comércio to change to other routes. According to Carris, this transfer can be made at the shared “Alfândega (Terminal Cruises)” stops or at the temporary stops on Av. Infante D. Henrique can be done near Rua dos Arameiros.

This work should take 55 days and aims to “correct the effects of wear and tear at the level of the lower (upper) layer of the ground caused by the increased traffic of heavy, high-intensity vehicles,” as approximately 530 drive through it Carris buses in each direction per day.

The paving stones remain on the ground, but “in the” spine “to offer more resistance to the wearing course, given the traffic on this street,” explains the municipality.

In the direction of Baixa-Santa Apolónia, buses therefore stop at Rua dos Fanqueiros, Rua da Alfândega, Praça do Comércio, Rua do Arsenal, Largo Corpo Santo, Praça Duque da Terceira (Cais do Sodré) and Avenida Ribeira das Ships. Praça do Comércio and Avenida Infante Dom Henrique.

In the direction of Santa Apolónia-Baixa, there are stops on Avenida Infante Dom Henrique, Praça do Comércio, Avenida Ribeira das Naus, Largo Corpo do Santo, Rua do Arsenal, Praça do Comércio and Rua da Prata .