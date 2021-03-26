Miguel Oliveira starts 10th training session in Qatar | motorcycle

The first free practice for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar ended with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) in the lead and Miguel Oliveira (KTM) in 10th place. On the Losail circuit, Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing) was second fastest and Jack Miller (Ducati) third.

With the best lap in 1’55.745, the Portuguese rider, who was promoted to the KTM factory team at that time, was 824 thousandths of the meeting chairman Morbidelli (1’54.921). Closer to the Italian, who is paired with Valentino Rossi this season, were Aleix Espargaró (1´55.046s) and Jack Miller (1´55.112s).

World champion Joan Mir (Suzuki) set the fourth fastest time, while Valentino Rossi finished the session in ninth – she was about 300 milliseconds faster than the Portuguese. The KTM team mate of Miguel Oliveir, the South African Brad Binder, was only 16th with 1´56.057s.