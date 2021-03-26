Magnum celebrates the unpredictability of life in unexpected photos photo gallery

Happy accidents, unpredictable twists and turns often lead to unforgettable photos. “For more than seven decades, Magnum photographers have been documenting and experiencing events that have changed nations, societies and peoples in ways that were completely unpredictable at the time,” reads the statement the Photographers’ Cooperative addressed to P3. “Since its invention, photography has been associated with the unexpected: it documents under-researched topics, distant and under-represented regions, and creates images that capture the moment when gravity no longer seems to exist.”

The works Magnum has for sale on its website in relation to the new online event Magnum Square Print Sale, which ends on March 28th, were chosen by its photographers because they contain some of that “magic of the unexpected”. What was special about each picture can be found in the captions of each photo, which each author wrote in the first person. “Sometimes life puts you in incongruity scenarios that a fast photographer can only capture.” Elephants marching in front of the Eiffel Tower, crows who have learned to light matches, North Korean children who, unlike their parents, look at foreigners without shame, this kiss that unexpectedly appears in front of the lens, these are all moments that Magnum is now through 15 this pictures shares.