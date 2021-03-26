João Canijo films his mother’s lack of love for cinema

“This hotel started out as a campsite with a swimming pool, it was a chic campsite at the beginning of Ofir. Ofir was a kind of Cascais do Porto in the 1950s and 1960s. And it stayed that way until the Algarve appeared. And the Algarve didn’t appear until the streets began to be minimally practical. When the Algarve appeared, Ofir died a lot. But it was like Quinta da Marinha. “The filmmaker João Canijo, who was born” by chance “in Porto – son of an Alentejo father and a mother from Lisbon – speaks to Ípsilon while he is walking on the beach with Julieta, his extraordinarily delicate and well-behaved three-year-old – old woman and medium (” She is my performance assistant, “jokes). The hotel you are talking about is Hotel Parque do Rio, just a few minutes from the beach.