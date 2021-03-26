“I prefer a game that is less artistic and I win” | Soccer

A 0-1 win with an opponent’s own goal is not a sign of who won great at the beginning. Portugal didn’t show great heights in triumphing Azerbaijan at the start of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, but they won. And that’s what ultimately interests Fernando Santos and not the discussion about the game aesthetics of the Portuguese team.

“What is it about playing well or badly? If you play badly, you hardly win. Another thing is to play nice or ugly, which is a completely different parameter. What coaches want is for the teams to win and play very well. But if you give me a choice, you already know what I’m thinking. If you tell me: “You will make a very nice game with a great artistic touch and the like and a tie,” I prefer a game with less artistic touch and profit, “said the national coach at the press conference with Serbia on Friday in Belgrade.

Facing the Balkans team will be another challenge for Portugal, which Fernando Santos acknowledged struggled to overcome Azerbaijan’s strategy in Turin. “We’re talking about different teams, one that played at 35 meters at the foot of its goal, occupying spaces that are more difficult to enter, and a Serbia that has ambitions to reach the World Cup. It’s a strong team that has always wanted to win. It will not be a counterattack team, it will be an attack team and it will be a different game, but we will do what we have always done, ”said Santos.