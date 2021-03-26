Ferro rejects Chegas’ citizenship loss and chemical castration projects in parliament

The President of the Assembly of the Republic on Thursday refused to approve two Chega bills on loss of citizenship and chemical castration, which were deemed unconstitutional by the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

The decision was announced in two orders signed by Ferro Rodrigues the day after the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees found that both diplomas were “insane” unconstitutional and therefore not admissible under Rule 120 of the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure the republic.

In the programs to which Lusa had access, Ferro Rodrigues invoked the unconstitutionality found by the Commission in the diplomas to justify his “non-admission”. With this decision, the two projects are neither discussed nor voted on by the members of the Assembly of the Republic.

In the decision, Ferro claimed that he understood, like his predecessors in office, that the power not to approve a project “must be exercised with the greatest caution, respecting the constitutionally recognized powers of initiative”. Therefore, it has to be “exceptional” and “based on unconstitutionality, only if it is absolutely obvious and the reasons cannot be corrected in the course of the legislative process,” it says in the mailings.

“Against this background” and taking into account the “particular relevance” of the contribution of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs “in this matter”, Ferro Rodrigues decided not to allow the two projects. The opinion of the former Minister of Internal Administration and the Constitutional MP Constança Urbano de Sousa on the draft law removing the citizenship of naturalized citizens who have been convicted of crimes with sentences of more than five years or “violate national symbols” under the constitution equality in Articles 3 and 26, among others.

In other words, citizens of Portuguese nationality have the same rights, with the exception of the right to run for President of the Republic by naturalization.

The opinion of the unregistered MP Joacine Qatar Moreira (ex-Livre) on chemical castration, approved by a majority, concludes that Chega’s proposal is “insane” unconstitutional, disproportionate and “leads to a cruel, degrading and inhuman punishment”.

Hours later, MP André Ventura announced that due to the foreseeable failure to approve the chemical castration project, Chega would exercise the right to set an agenda in parliament devoted exclusively to the issue.