Costa thanks German doctors for the “great gesture of European solidarity” Covid-19

Prime Minister António Costa thanked the German military medical team that supported the Portuguese health system in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic this Friday, stressing that it was “a great gesture of European solidarity”.

“I am grateful to the German military medical team for working side by side with our health professionals in the fight against # covid19 over the course of six weeks. It was a great gesture of European solidarity. Many Thanks [Muito obrigado]”, Wrote António Costa on the social network Twitter.

German health professionals, who have been helping the Portuguese health system fight the Covid-19 pandemic since February, returned to Germany this Friday.

Defense Minister João Gomes Cravinho, Deputy Health Minister António Lacerda Sales and German Ambassador to Portugal, Martin Ney, bid farewell to the German team that returned to Germany at the military airport de Figo Maduro in Lisbon.

On Thursday, the spokesman for the team, Andreas Vossen, in an interview with Lusa, assessed his mission with a total of 16 treated patients “very positively”.

“Our personal balance is very positive. We arrived with several experienced health professionals. Although the team was created specifically for this task, we quickly developed into a well-coordinated group based on our standard procedures, ”he explained.

This team was the second in Portugal, replacing the one that arrived on February 3rd. The original plan was to replace this team with a third one last week, which will remain in Portugal until the end of March.

Each German delegation consisted of 26 health professionals, including eight doctors, the first of whom brought 40 mobile and 10 stationary ventilators, 150 infusion pumps and the same number of hospital beds.

According to Andreas Vossen, the German medical team treated 16 seriously infected patients during their mission in Portugal, most of them for several weeks.

German health professionals have been working at the Hospital da Luz in Lisbon since February 8 and are solely responsible for the intensive care unit.

The German aid process for Portugal began on January 25 at the request of Health Minister Marta Temido to German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

At that time, the Minister of Health justified the possibility of bringing the team of German military doctors to the Hospital da Luz with the possibility of being able to work together in the same facilities.

The explanation was given by Marta Temido during a parliamentary committee on a question from the left bloc about why German clinicians had not been assigned to a unit of the National Health Service. According to the minister, Hospital da Luz had facilities but no health professionals.