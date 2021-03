Rui Rio said António Oliveira “has nothing to do with football” and António Oliveira will help make this proclamation truer. The former national player and coach that PÚBLICO tried to hear is still part of the Trio D’Ataque on Sunday night on RTP3 but basically says goodbye a week after the broadcast and the TV commentary to wear the jersey PSD candidate for the chamber of Gaia. It will be one of many who have dressed discreetly in the fields and in life.