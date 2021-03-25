Zuza Homem de Mello (1933-2020) in an unprecedented song honored song

Almost six months after his physical disappearance, at the age of 87, Zuza Homem de Mello is being honored in a song, reported the Jornal da USP, Universidade de São Paulo. The song Tô que é é sentimento contains music by the singer Beth Amin and music by Professor Álvaro Faleiros, both of which are affiliated with USP – where she is the vocal advisor to the University Choir (Coralusp) and he is Professor in the Department of Modern Languages ​​at the Faculty of Philosophy, letters and human sciences. The start will take place this Thursday at 8 p.m., São Paulo (11 p.m. Portuguese time), on YouTube and Facebook.

Illustration used on the cover of Tô that is just feeling

“He worked tirelessly hard on Brazilian music until he was 87 and deserves many awards,” Beth told Jornal da USP’s Cláudia Costa. “I am very happy to have done this job, in the middle of this very sad situation in which we live and in which music saved me. In fact, music saved us all. “The situation that Beth Amin is referring to is the Covid-19 pandemic that has martyred Brazil so much. Incidentally, the recording of this song was also shaped by the pandemic, as it was made with each artist in his own house: Beth recorded the voice from his house, as Cláudia Costa writes, “the Cuban pianist Yaniel Matos and the bassist Sidiel Vieira, who plays a solo in honor of Zuza, who also played the double bass ”. The music is accompanied by a video animation by Rafael Pah, Matheus Suzano and Maya Pereira.

To write the lyrics, Álvaro Faleiros (who had received the recorded music to work on) also referred to the USP Journal, doing research on the internet and in the press and using testimonials from people who had greater contact with the awardee . like Ercília Lobo, his wife and partner of 35 years of musical adventure, as well as interviews about Zuza’s work as a musician (he was bassist after studying music in the USA) and then music critic. Álvaro also read Zuza’s criticism and comments in his “Systematic Mapping of Brazilian Music”.

“The big press and the phonographic industry work with big names in music,” Faleiros told Jornal da USP. “And sometimes very deep, serious and consistent works are left out in the memory of Brazilian music. He was a collector of these pearls and he had this generosity and care to make less obvious contributions to the public. “

Zuza Homem de Mello was born on September 20, 1933 in São Paulo, the city where he would die on October 4, 2020. A few days earlier, Zuza Homem de Mello had finished his new book, this time a full biography of João Gilberto (1931–2019), a continuation of an earlier profile of his authorship, published by Publifolha in 2001 entitled João Gilberto. A book in which he said he wanted to apply the severity and seriousness that already existed in all of his earlier works: Sung and Narrated Brazilian Pop Music (1976), Das Lied in der Zeit (in two volumes, written in collaboration with Jairo Severiano ), 1997-98), João Gilberto (2001), The Era of Festivals (2003), Music in the Veins: Memories and Rehearsals (2007), Here are the Bossa Nova (2008), Music with Z (2014) and Copacabana : The Boxer’s Trajectory (2017).