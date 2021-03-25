Three Portuguese films for the Visions du Réel festival | selected cinema

Three Portuguese films by Ico Costa, Susana Nobre and Mónica Martins Nunes will be shown in virtual format at the Swiss documentary film festival Visions du Réel in April.

In the international competition for medium and short films, Sortes by Mónica Martins Nunes and Timkat by Ico Costa, both in world premieres.

Sortes, 38 minutes long, is a Portuguese-German production filmed in the Alentejo that depicts the human and rural landscape of the Serra de Serpa, which is marked by desertification. Mónica Martins Nunes, who lives in Berlin, is also the author of the film Na ash is hot (2016).

Ico Costa’s Timkat was shot in Ethiopia and records a religious ritual of cleansing and baptism that brings together thousands of people along the Jordan River. The feature film Alva (2019) and the short film Nyo Vweta Nafta (2017) are other films that have already been signed by Ico Costa.

In the Latitudes section of Visions du Réel, No Táxi do Jack by Susana Nobre can be seen, which celebrated a world premiere at the Berlin Festival in February. In the film, which interweaves documentary and fictional elements, the Portuguese filmmaker tells the story of Joaquim Calçada, a former aircraft mechanic and driver who emigrated to the USA and returned to Portugal two decades later to retire.

As a year ago, Visions du Réel will only run the 52nd edition in virtual mode, with the channel being channeled for online viewing due to hygiene restrictions in Switzerland. The festival takes place from April 15th to 25th.