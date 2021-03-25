The Swedish company H & M no longer appears on Chinese online human rights platforms

Several e-commerce platforms in China stopped showing Swedish clothing brand H & M’s digital store today, months after the company announced it would end its use of Xinjiang cotton.

The brand’s decision was based on the alleged use of forced labor in the sector in this autonomous province in northwest China.

According to the Spanish news agency Efe, searches for the Swedish brand on the JD.com, Taobao, Tmall and Pinduoduo platforms have returned no results.

On Wednesday, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Youth League posted a message on the Weibo social network (known as “Chinese Twitter”) asking, “Do you want to make money in China and spread boycott rumors? Cotton? Xinjiang?

Attached to the text was a statement from H&M claiming that it would ban “any type of forced labor” in its production chain “regardless of country or region”.

The company also announced that it would terminate its working relationship with a Chinese supplier pending allegations in a report that 82 Chinese and foreign companies had benefited from the forced relocation of members of the Uyghur minority.

By 11:30 am (4:30 am in Lisbon), the embassy of the Communist Youth League already had more than 40,000 shares and more than 411,000 “likes” and 16,000 comments, many of which were in favor of excluding the brand from the country.

Other companies like the American Nike, which made a statement similar to H&M last year, were also hit by calls for a boycott of some Chinese internet users, prompting actor Wang Yibo to terminate his advertising deal with Nike.

This boycott call, months after H&M and Nike made statements on the matter, was made public the same week the European Union announced sanctions against four people and a Chinese institution for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

The United Kingdom, Canada and the United States have announced similar sanctions.

On the same day that these measures were announced, China responded on Monday with sanctions against ten individuals and four EU institutions.