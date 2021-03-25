The economy is showing signs of a slight rebound in the first week of the coronavirus deflation

Economic activity in Portugal was recorded in the third week of March, the first after the government gradually began to pull back some containment measures. These were slight signs of recovery. That revealed data released this Thursday by the Bank of Portugal.

The daily indicator for economic activity calculated by the central bank recorded a positive deviation of 0.2% in the week between March 15 and 21 compared to the same period of the previous year of 0.2% in the previous week (between March 8 and 14 ) March) the deviation was -10.8%.

It should be noted that this significant improvement in the annual variation of this indicator is largely due to a base effect. Exactly in this week of last year, in March 2020, economic activity began to decline with the outbreak of the pandemic in Portugal and the adoption of the first containment measures. Between the second and third week of March last year, the annual variation in the indicator for daily economic activity increased from 1.7% to -6.8%, which now makes it easier to increase the variation homologously after one year.

If this base effect is removed from the analysis, however, it can be checked that there is an improvement in the indicator between the second and third week of the current month of March, which, according to PUBLIC calculations, can reach around 3%.

The indicator for the daily economic activity of the Banco de Portugal has signaled on the basis of real-time data such as transactions via ATMs or freight traffic that the Portuguese economy has registered a new crash from the second half of January, which with the. Coincided with the adoption of stricter containment measures in response to the new wave of the pandemic. However, that decline was more moderate than when the pandemic started about a year ago.

Now the expectation seems to be confirmed that the activity will gradually recover as the deflation process begins.

However, any improvement in indicators should not occur in the second half of March in order to avoid a negative change in GDP in the first quarter of 2021, an outcome that was not part of the government’s plans when it presented its proposal for the state budget on this year. Year. The finance minister has already acknowledged that the forecast for economic growth of 5.4% for the full year presented in October needs to be revised downwards.

Last month the European Commission lowered its growth forecast for Portugal this year from 5.4% to 4.1%. This Friday, the Banco de Portugal will publish its updated forecasts. Annual GDP growth is currently estimated at 3.9% in 2021.