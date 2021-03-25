Testing, tracking and “vaccinating more” are essential, but “common sense” is required at Easter, President Says | A year of emergency

In the renewal of another state of emergency, the 14th of the pandemic – and after the silence referred to last time – the President of the Republic made a statement this Thursday to the country where he all, the Portuguese and the Portuguese, appeals to the government to do its part for a “reasonable and successful mismatch”. With tests, screening and vaccinations, as he had already emphasized in his inauguration for the second term, but also with “common sense during Easter week”.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa agreed with the government and the PSD and urged citizens to take responsibility. He recalled that “these are very important days because Easter is a time of intense family gathering among us”. And he recalled that immediately afterwards more schools, economic and social activities, and a much greater circulation of people were opened. “

“We must take these steps so that the number of infected people, intensive care units and deaths and the indicator of transmission or contagion neither reverse nor increase the trend of the last two months, to stop what each of us wants – the pandemic fading away the summer, ”he warned.

His first words, however, were about the “immediate challenge” of testing, screening and vaccination “from the next few days until Easter”. Test and Track Immediately in Schools – “a tremendous effort, but essential to maintaining trust and building safety”.

And also “vaccinate faster and faster,” he said, calling for “everything” to be done to “make up for the time lost in the delay in vaccine delivery,” to “convert the millions of the first” dose, and half a million from two doses now, in the 70% of those immunized in September ”.

If the delay in delivery is of concern, the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week is viewed as “more worrying” by Marcelo. “There were doubts and later individual decisions by several EU countries suspending the use of a particular vaccine,” he recalled, only to confirm that the problem “was resolved with the intervention of the European Medicines Agency, which the Confirmed safety and effectiveness of the suspended vaccine ”.

“Let us test, vaccinate, but also adhere to the hygiene regulations in order to limit the risk of infection,” he appealed. If this happens within the framework of the deconefinition plan scheduled for May 3, “we will create the conditions to exit the state of emergency,” he said.

After listening to the reservations of the parties that voted against the state of emergency (PCP, PEV, IL and Chega) or abstained like BE, Marcelo felt the need to re-state that this situation was the constitutional exception that had existed since In 1986 it is required by law, “There was an increased legal strength of the restrictive measures, which are indispensable in times of tougher control of the pandemic.” And he stressed that his wish is to break away from it: “The sooner the restrictions can be lifted, the sooner it will be possible to make way for the end of the state of emergency.”

“We are closer than ever,” he said, “but we have not yet achieved the goal we wanted.” At the moment he emphasized “there is still a way to go”, “to observe”, “to cultivate moderation”. Starting with Easter: “With care, with a feeling of solidarity, with greater hope for the future”.