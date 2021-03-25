PSD isolated on proposal to postpone local elections | houses of Parliament

The PSD was left alone this Thursday to defend the postponement of the local elections by 60 days, arguing that in December group immunity is assured and the “proximity” election campaign can take place in a calm manner. All other parties rejected the idea of ​​being certain that December would be more favorable, assuming it was too early to make a decision.

In defense of the proposal, Deputy José Silvano, who is also General Secretary of the PSD, took the view that the 60-day postponement would allow a campaign “with group immunity” to “ensure closeness between candidates and voters” and rejected difficulties for internal arguments. On the contrary, José Silvano accused the PS of using a “party argument” to reject the proposal because it wanted “a weak campaign”.

The socialist Isabel Oneto ignored this accusation and said that she saw “in all statements” of the PSD “not a single objective criterion for assessing the quality of the proposal”. “We have not given any information that would allow us to see that the situation is better, we do not control the occurrence of stresses,” said the MP. The socialist also rejected the argument that the elections were held in December until 2005, noting that the calendar was changed to allow executives to approve budgets in the following calendar year. “This year we need elected officials on site to be fully functional. We need elections in the normal time of democracy, ”he defended himself.

On the left, PCP, PEV and Bloco argued that it was premature to take a decision on the relocation of parishes, which, given the current law, would have to be determined by the government between September 22nd and October 14th.

Telmo Correia, head of the CDS bank, recalled that no one has an “epidemiological crystal ball that guarantees that the situation in December will be better than in October”. João Cotrim de Figueiredo of the Liberal Initiative suggested setting a deadline for decision-making and announced that he had put forward a number of projects to “modernize” electoral law.

At the end of the debate, José Silvano replied that the planning should take place at this moment and countered: “If there is group immunity in the summer, the entire population will be vaccinated in December.”

If the PSD proposal did not find sympathy at the PCP bank, the PAN project, which aims to extend voting on mobility and to voters in custody, will also be discussed and devastated by António Filipe.

The communist MP believed that the PAN proposal was “not realistic” as the municipalities are not like other elections. “There cannot be an early vote on mobility. There is a mistake here, ”he said, also condemning the idea of ​​gathering votes in the homes of people over 70 years of age. 1.7 million citizens live in António Filipe’s accounts. “How is it possible? It is unrealistic,” he said. The MP also criticized the possibility of extending the voting to two days in a row, but reminded that there are 12,000 polling stations, each of which must be guarded by two security agents. Isabel Oneto quoted the communist MP and agreed with the idea that PAN proposals were unenforceable.

In the debate there was also a draft resolution from Chega on the need to update the electoral roll. Isabel Oneto and António Filipe condemned the proposal. “It’s an unresolved project. There are no ghosts dead on our electoral roll. There are emigrants who live abroad with a citizen card, but it does not occur to them to want to take the citizen card away from them, ”said the socialist MP.