Parliament approved the post-mortem autopsy, confirming Marcelo’s recognition of health

After euthanasia a month ago, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will be confronted within two to three weeks with another ethical issue: Parliament approved the diploma this Thursday in a worldwide final vote that enables a woman to work with her already deceased and pregnant husband to get pregnant from the sperm is preserved. For the time being, this will also be allowed for women who are now widows but whose partners have left preserved genetic material behind for a period of three years. They just need to prove (even if from witnesses) that conceiving a child was a joint parental project, “clearly agreed and committed”.

The joint text of the Health Commission was approved by the positive votes of PS, BE and PCP, who submitted bills to accompany a legislative initiative by citizens (organized by a woman from Porto who wants to become pregnant with her husband who died of cancer in 2019) and PAN , ENP, IL and the two unregistered members. PSD, CDS and Chega voted against and there were five abstentions on the socialist bench (Eurídice Pereira, Bruno Aragão, Filipe Neto Brandão, Porfírio Silva and Fernando Anastácio).

This makes Portugal one of the first European countries to allow post mortem fertilization, even though it already allows the placement of embryos after the donor’s death. In order to access this medically assisted reproductive technique, the donor must give written consent to the use of sperm after their death. Fertilization can only occur six months after death, and the woman can begin the procedure for a maximum of three years.

It has been determined that the maximum number of attempts to achieve full pregnancy is with the birth of a live child. However, the donor’s inheritance must remain undivided for five years. The child born using this technique is considered to be the daughter of the deceased donor, unless the mother has since married and the new husband agrees to the pregnancy. In this case, he will be registered as the husband’s daughter.

Anyone who resorts to an autopsy without proper authorization is sentenced to a prison term of up to two years or a fine of 240 days.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was never asked about the autopsy: after receiving the diploma, he can send it to the Constitutional Court within eight days and then only veto or proclaim it – in the latter case, the law comes into effect on the day after publication in Diário da República.