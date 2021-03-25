One study says Americans gained almost a pound a month in the pandemic by eating

Did you gain weight because of the pandemic? Not alone. In fact, a study by several American universities cited by CNN found that the 269 participants gained an average of nearly a pound a month during delivery. The experts participating in the study offered some advice on how to combat this weight gain.

Only between March 19 and April 6, 2020 – when 45 of the 50 US states were in custody – it is estimated that each person gained an average of 600 grams. The study, published in the American Medical Association’s JAMA journal and cited on CNN, used 7,500 weight measurements from 269 participants between February 1 and June 1 – weighed on smart scales that can be connected via Bluetooth. “Average, [os participantes] They gained 273 grams every ten days, or 817 grams per month while in prison, ”said Gregory Marcus, one of the study’s authors, a cardiologist and professor at the University of California.

This weight gain occurred regardless of geographic location or other comorbidities, the researchers concluded. The restriction also corresponded, of course, to a decrease in the number of daily steps and an increase in the will to eat compulsively, as they themselves reported.

The combination of these two factors is what experts believe is the cause of widespread weight gain during the pandemic. Compulsive eating can also be linked to the feeling of well-being that eating brings, especially during difficult times such as

In those days of delivery, study participants often reported that they ate more caloric foods, such as candy or pizza, to relieve stress or because they had little to do. Teleworking didn’t help either, as the kitchen is always just a few steps away.

Boston Women’s Hospital’s weight management and wellness center co-director Caroline Apovian also points out the effects of the new coronavirus on physical activity. Not only are the gyms closed, some small activities, such as walking from the parking lot or public transport to work, are no longer available.

Abolish guilt

It is impossible to ignore the public health consequences of this widespread weight gain. Not only do obese people have major complications related to Covid-19, but it has made the obesity epidemic worse, which was worrying even before the new coronavirus was installed. The researchers warn of the need for governments to find ways to mitigate the problem as part of measures to combat the pandemic.

Still, it’s important not to feel guilty. “Eating is one of the joys in life and the pandemic has been so stressful. It is understandable that we ate our comfort foods more often – in larger quantities, ”confirms CNN nutritionist and chronicler Lisa Drayer. The expert also warns that “it’s not just about willpower” and that “obesity is a disease that also involves the brain and the hormones that control appetite and satiety.”

However, the published study has some gaps, such as the fact that 77% of the participants are white, in addition to the fact that the sample is small. However, the co-director of the Boston Women’s Hospital Weight Management and Wellness Center, Caroline Apovian, believes that if the sample were more diverse, “the results would be worse” because “obesity is more common in different races.”

The expert also points out that knowing that study participants were being monitored tend to control their habits. In other words, the scenario is going to be much more worrying indeed. Cardiologist Gregory Marcus agrees, “What we are seeing is really an underestimation of the weight gain that most people have experienced – because the participants are people who care about health.”

Make small changes

For this reason, nutritionist Lisa Drayer concludes with five pieces of advice on how to correct bad habits.

1. Eat smaller and more frequent meals. Eat three meals and three snacks every day, three to four hours apart. Never skip meals and go for portable snacks when you are too busy to stop and eat.

2. Always put protein in the bowl. The nutritionist suggests that the proportion should always be the size of a computer mouse or a deck of cards.

3. Slowly lift weights. Lisa Drayer suggests that lifting weights preserves muscle mass, boosts metabolism and tones when you lose some weight.

4. Go ahead. A 30-minute walk will also help boost your metabolism and burn a few more calories.

5. Find alternative ways to reduce stress. Instead of using cookies or cakes to relieve stress, invest in other methods like a dip, a walk, meditation, etc.