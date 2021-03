Some will remember. It premiered in the US in 1977, was called Soap (Tudo em Família in Portuguese), was Billy Crystal, a boy, and it was made up of Jodie Dallas, a homosexual who had a secret relationship with a soccer player. The sitcom, which parodied the uptight dramas of the soap opera and was born into controversy, was slated to be included in Time’s list of the 100 best TV series of all time in 2007.