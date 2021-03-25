Letters to the director’s opinion

Sweden and tax exemptions

I am not at all shocked by the ten year tax exemptions offered to foreign retirees residing here. Under these circumstances, I have a couple of neighbors, retired old people, in a house I own in the Algarve: They bought a house here, a utility vehicle, he spends his days on the golf course with friends to consume fees and to pay, she She pays VAT on consumption, fraternises with friends in cafes, restaurants, hairdressers and clothing stores, has lunch, etc.

Without this population, the Algarve would be deserted in the winter months. There are restaurants, cafes and shops where they are the only customers. I wouldn’t be shocked at all to be in a hospital bed next to my neighbor who is a nice retired dentist. It would shock me even more to be next to my hairdresser, who has never seen a receipt in twenty years – he even hid the box in an attachment on the back – from the owner of the restaurant I go to with friends on a regular basis who only passes the invoice on to those who ask for it and would rather receive the invoice amount in cash or from my plumber Who tells me that the agreement with the invoice is 23% more – it is these and many others who are the real saboteurs of the Portuguese economy and its fellow citizens, not the eight thousand Swedes who spend seven months a year here. So I am not following the concerns of the Swedish minister regarding hospital beds, I do not feel biased, I think I would even have good conversations with my foreign neighbor, although of course I do not want to be in the hospital.

Carlos Duarte, Lisbon

Swedish taxes

A shame that was pointed out in the comments published yesterday by the Swedish Minister of Finance on our government and the passive attitude of our people. A government that lets you see what’s going on and they Swedish with their guts, petty and submissive demeanor, pedincha, outstretched hand and preference for the poor people who come here to enjoy the 10% tax reform and not only . A joy.

The minister makes comparisons and points out cases. All with good reason. I liked that scene in the hospital where the Portuguese pays for the consultation with the poor Swede with his taxes. And you find it fascinating that this is accepted by us. Me too, with the exception that not everyone. But there we endure these chosen units, we endure. Can I apply for a change of nationality? It just gave me the opportunity to be Swedish. Being Portuguese is much more expensive here.

Fernando Cardoso, Algés

Sale of dams

The recent controversy over the computerized sale of dams to a French company has centered on tax issues and more recently on issues relating to the national interest in controlling them in the face of the upgrading of water as a strategic resource. A previous question that I didn’t address or that went unnoticed: What is EDP’s interest in selling dams? What is the reason you are devoting yourself to renewable energies and devaluing water, one of those resources?

Has the wind and photovoltaic support policy diminished the value of traditional hydraulic energy and only a multinational company can evaluate this resource? I think the discussion should start there. Does the prosecutor have clay feet too?

José Duarte, Lisbon

it

With a Homeric laugh of morning satisfaction, I read the PÚBLICO editorial yesterday. Where the subjects of my letter entitled “Thank you and a mass on the seventh day” were developed almost point by point. And forgive me the immodesty of what I said before and what is to come. Indeed, this issue will still have developments (so journalists don’t let it die) and so it remains a suggestion. Discover and discover who, within the smartest and most ardent public administration, signed the final signature that handed over 110 million euros from the public purse. Or – I’ll bet that hypothesis – to find out if the matter was resolved by default without meeting a legal deadline. And I look forward to what the tax authority has to say for another Homeric laugh. Sad consolation for a sad subject. Seriously now, we have to be open-minded and wait for the government to convince us of the goodness of their positions. It can happen!

José Pombal Restaurant Reviews, Vila Nova de Gaia