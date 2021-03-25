In the new series from RTP, all “Caminos” go to Santiago de Compostela | TV

Those who have already made their way to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela can identify and remember. Those who want to do it (again) will want to go down the rails as soon as deflation stops. 3 Caminos is an example for the journey and at the same time for the transformative potential of this spiritual journey and for self-discovery.

Five pilgrims – Jana, Luca, Roberto, Yoon Soo and Raquel – “share adventures, experiences and discover the meaning of their lives,” announces RTP, each of whom has its own goals, promises and demons.

Friendship, redemption, tension, revelations and increasing pain characterize the pace of these journeys, which cannot be reduced to a moment. In eight episodes, we followed the characters’ development in three phases that corresponded to different moments in their lives: the first pilgrimage in 2000; another, six years later; and a third in 2021.

It all begins when Jana (played by Anna Schimrigk), a young German woman, goes to one of the Caminhos de Santiago at her sister’s request. On the way you will meet the Italian Luca (Andrea Bosca), the Mexican Roberto (Álex González), the Korean Yoon Soo (Alberto Jo Lee) and the Spaniard Raquel (Verónica Echegui). At the edge of a river, they decide to set off together. And from here fragments of everyone’s past experiences and daily life are revealed to show what led them there, what dreams they pursue, what dilemmas and challenges they face.

Cultural diversity has been identified by critics as one of the series’ assets, starting with the five nationalities represented. The scenarios also have an impact on El Camino and cross the countries of origin of the protagonists. The technical file includes actors from six nationalities, including three Portuguese: João Reis, Maria João Falcão and Inês Castel-Branco.

RTP / disclosure

3 Caminos is mainly spoken in Spanish and English and, for the program director of the public broadcaster José Fragoso, is “another example of demonstrating the potential of Portuguese fiction production and its ability to participate in major international productions”.

It was born from the combination of efforts between RTP, TV Galiza and Amazon Prime in collaboration with Cinemate, Ficcion Producciones and Beta Film. It originally debuted on the streaming platform on January 22nd. Portugal arrives on RTP1 on March 29 with a premiere at 10:45 p.m.