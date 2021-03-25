Egypt suspends shipping on the Suez Canal to sell container ships

Social network users have not refused to tamper with the images of the giant MV Ever Given – 219,000 tons, 400 meters long and 59 meters wide – given the tiny tugs that work around them. But on the third day after being stranded, the pressure increases so it can be removed.

The Egyptian Suez Canal Authority has announced that it will temporarily suspend shipping when 165 ships carrying oil, auto parts and consumer goods line the two sides of this trade route that connects Asia with Europe.

A speedy operation was expected on Wednesday that would allow navigation to fully reopen navigation on one of the world’s busiest commercial sea routes. However, since the container is trapped in the sand, it is now admitted that the process includes unloading the containers while on board, which can take weeks. Ever Given (operated by Evergreen Marine with a Taiwanese flag) crosses the canal, preventing traffic.

After a brief overnight suspension, work resumed Thursday morning. According to Peter Berdowski, managing director of Boskalis, a dredging company that sent a team to the site, the data available suggests that “it is not really possible to share it” without being downloaded, he tells the The Guardian newspaper. “It’s a huge whale stranded on the beach. It’s a huge weight in the sand. We may need to work on a combination of weight reduction, removing containers, oil and water from the ship, tugs and sand dredgers, ”explains Berdowski.

Thursday morning there were five tugs around the ship, three more were on the way. The container ship with the flag of Panama, which had left India for Rotterdam, could no longer sail at a time when the area was hit by strong winds with gusts of up to 50 km / h and a sandstorm.

“We are very sorry that we are of great concern to the ships that are passing through or planning the Suez Canal and to everyone involved,” said the Japanese company Shoei Kisen, who says he is cooperating with the authorities with your technical management company. But “the operation is extremely difficult,” he warns.

The 190 km long Suez Canal is one of the most important sea routes in the world and concentrates on around 10% of international sea trade. It is especially important for the transportation of oil from the Middle East. It was expanded in 2015 to allow ships to travel in both directions at the same time, but only on part of the route. Ever Given stranded in the one-way street of the canal.

9600 million daily traffic

Since operations can take weeks to complete, the economic impact on the Suez fulfillment center and world trade may be greater than previously thought when the problem was expected to last only a few days.

In addition to the impact on oil prices already felt on Wednesday, logistics companies are starting to explain their losses by stopping the other ships preparing for the Suez route for both west and east.

According to an analysis by the rating agency Standard and Poor’s, the disruption could not only make trade flows between continents more difficult, but also increase claims in the insurance sector.

Lloyd’s List, a historic British newspaper that contains information on maritime traffic, estimates that 165 ships are waiting to pass at either end of the canal.

According to the newspaper, daily traffic in Suez is valued at 9600 million US dollars (approx. 8100 million euros), of which 5100 million US dollars in the west-east direction and 4500 million US dollars in the opposite direction. Container transport will make up around 26% of the total.

According to Lloyd’s List, there are 24 oil transport ships among the stopped ships.

With Suez being an integral part of transporting production in the Middle East, the ongoing congestion, if confirmed, could have an impact on global trading prices.

As recently as Wednesday, the price of North Sea Brent futures rose by almost 6% to USD 64.16 per barrel in view of the uncertainty about the duration of the overload, although the price was already moving in the opposite direction on Thursday morning, which corrected the strong variation in the previous day down 1% to $ 63.66.