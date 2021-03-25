Create a good, reinforced value law opinion

In the formal sense, laws and ordinances have the same value (Article 112, number 2 of the Constitution of the Portuguese Republic), but above these diplomas there are laws of increased value, which are broken down in paragraphs 2 and 3 of the same Basic Law. This is the case with a constitution that serves as a legal reference for a specific function of the state. This is the end of the basic civil protection law.

The first version of this civil protection system structuring diploma was approved by Law 113/91 of 29 August, preceded by a relatively developed parliamentary debate, as set out in the then Diário da Assembly da República.

After the severe forest fires in 2003 and 2005, a process was initiated to revise the legal and institutional system of the system. In this context, the Parliament passed Law 27/2006 on July 3, which introduces changes to the previous Basic Law.

In 2015 there was a new amendment to the Basic Law through Law 80/2015 of August 3, in order to include new provisions in the diploma, namely in the area of ​​the municipal “level” of the system.

Looking back at the legislative path covered by this important diploma, and with a view to the subsequent publication of several pieces of legislation that are clearly inconsistent with the model and structures enshrined in the current version of the Civil Protection Basic Law, whose Decree No. 45 / are examples. 2019 of April 1st, which passed a new organic law of the so-called National Emergency and Disaster Protection Authority, as well as the Decree Law 43/2020 of June 21st, which “establishes the national civil system emergency planning”, it is important to adhere to the legislative and To apply executive powers (government and assembly of the republic) in order to be able to work out a real basic law of the civil protection system, which results from an effective study and evaluation process of the current diplomas, which give the system doctrinal coherence and structural efficiency.

The pandemic crisis is a living example of the inadequacy of the legislative system that framed different types of events of a critical nature, which has led some to defend the need to draft a law on health emergencies. It is a mistake that only means recognizing that the current legal framework must be changed in accordance with the Basic Law for Civil Protection. If not, a specific law would have to be drawn up for each type of risk that could potentially create emergencies, ie seismic emergencies, flood emergencies, radiological emergencies or others. It would be just absurd.

Indeed, the concept of civil protection needs to be reconsidered to give it systemic and structural coherence, taking into account the lessons learned from the health emergency created by Covid-19. However, it is not desirable to create separate legal instruments.

The compelling opportunity is created to provide the country with a law in the current legislative period that can serve as a guide for political and operational decision-makers in the context of crisis management without the need for legislative experimentation or impetus from incumbent government officials.

This is a matter that doesn’t depend on the recovery and resiliency plan and the millions of dollars that come with it. It depends on the conscience of the representatives of all of us whether there is a need for good legislation that is solidly based on technical and scientific knowledge

It will not be easy to win the support of government officials who are convinced of the possibilities of a system (civil protection) that unfortunately so often has proven to be structurally fragile, even though multiple efforts and capacities serve it. Therefore, it is necessary to continue to intervene responsibly and persistently to disturb the citizens, the academy, the directors and the staff of the agents, so that they refuse resignation and routine, only disturbed by serious crises – with each time more painful consequences – a moment, in which we become aware of our undisguised systemic weaknesses.

There is no time to waste. The threats and risks are fully identified. It is necessary that we do not ignore them and postpone what needs to be done today with competence and humility, namely politics, until the next catastrophe.

