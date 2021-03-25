Circulation between municipalities prohibited after midnight. GNR and PSP increase inspection for Easter coronavirus

Just before Easter, the Public Safety Police (PSP) and the National Republican Guard (GNR) are optimizing the final details for the start of inspection operations. The main measure that these authorities will oversee over the next few days, restricting traffic between municipalities, will start at 00:00 this Friday and last until April 5th.

GNR has set up an operation called Recolhimento +, which focuses on monitoring the main routes to prevent travel that is not covered by the exceptions to the state of emergency. In response to the questions posed by the PUBLIC, the GNR also replied that it would continue to ensure compliance with the necessary rules to “contain the pandemic and reduce the risk of contagion”.

The PSP will focus on “the places with the highest concentration (potential) of people” in order to also identify and punish behaviors that could facilitate the transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The use of the mask and the gatherings are the two most commonly observed behaviors, with the PSP issuing a statement calling for hygiene and health protection measures to be observed.

What are the PSP’s advice on vacation?

Traffic between municipalities is prohibited between March 26th at midnight and April 5th at midnight. For health and other urgent reasons, only work trips are permitted. You must be accompanied by evidence from your employer or other documentation that proves the reason for your travel. The departure from home must be limited to what is absolutely necessary, as the general debt collection obligation still applies. Celebrations and parties are an increased risk of contagion and citizens should not attend these events. As in 2020, the tradition of visiting Easter will not take place

