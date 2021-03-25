At the Easter of the Star, the Internet is at home with us

The traditions of the saint and religiosity are so deeply rooted in the people of Beiras and Serra da Estrela that the municipalities of Belmonte, Covilhã, Fundão, Guarda and Sabugal decided to make Quadragésima a digital medium this year. Easter can even be limited, but events like the Way of the Cross, the procession of steps, the commissioning of souls or the singing of martyrs are not neglected to be marked, even if only in an online format. In addition to the Quadragésima, Serra da Estrela will bring a few more special Easter proposals with a little gastronomy to our houses.

The municipality of Pinhel, for example, has planned several digital events on its Facebook page for Easter: On April 2nd at 9:00 p.m., the municipality invites you to visit the entire Via Sacra online. The Eucharist on Easter Sunday will also be broadcast on April 4th at 12 noon. And during Holy Week, “the route of Via Sacra – Caminho de Esperança is recreated with large-format images in the places that identify the different stations, so that each person can strictly follow the guidelines of the Directorate-General for Health, walk the path in individual reflection”, it says in a statement.

Quadragésima, on the other hand, began its online programming at the beginning of Lent. During this last weekend in March, the figure of Mary and the oral transmission of songs of Lent will be seen on the project’s platforms (YouTube, Facebook and Instagram). A reinforced schedule is promised for Holy Week, which will be announced shortly.

Quadragésima is organized by the municipalities of Belmonte, Covilhã, Fundão, Guarda and Sabugal and is a network project to promote the manifestations of immaterial culture related to Lent. This year, due to limitations, some of the most noticeable moments from previous editions are being restored to the digital medium. “The exhibition of events in a very rich artistic program involving local communities” underlines the organization.

Saw flavors at the table

In addition to these sacred traditions, the parishes of the intercommunal community of Beiras and Serra da Estrela have also launched some gastronomic invitations. Fundão, for example, brings the Easter flavors to the gastronomic festival “Fundão eats well here”. Whether to take away or to take home, the traditional flavors of Easter will continue to be tasted safely in the house of the Fundans. Restaurants and pastry shops are challenged to create and reinvent recipes based on traditional products from Beira Baixa’s gastronomy that were framed during Easter.

In the municipality of Sabugal, attention will be drawn to the online Mercado da Terra on the Smartfarmer platform until April 21, with the promotion and dissemination of activities related to the rural world and the sale of “Made in Sabugal” products . This is at a time when several Serra da Estrela cheese fairs continue to be held online: Celorico da Beira (through March 28th), Fornos de Algodres (March 31st), Gouveia (August 21st) and Seia (December 13th) , April).