Where are you going boris East of Suez | opinion

1 hour ago
The UK has been fighting internally for the “Brexit” adventure for four years. There was no room for anything else. Much less for foreign policy debates. But the truth is that the noisy internal struggle over the consequences of the referendum and negotiations with the EU hid another silent struggle over the international fate of Britain. For some nostalgic for the past, the abandonment of Europe meant a return to the greatness of the empire. It won’t mean either one or the other. The empire is over and it won’t return. But the UK will continue to be the fifth economy in the world and will not cease to be a nuclear power nor will it lose its veto power in the Security Council.

