Ships stranded in the Suez Canal raise oil by almost 6% | transport

The price of Brent oil barrel futures contracts due for delivery in May closed 5.94% to $ 64.16 on Wednesday in the London market.

North Sea crude oil, a benchmark for the Portuguese economy and most European countries, ended the daily session on the International Exchange Futures at $ 3.60 above the $ 60.56 it traded on Tuesday.

The stranding of a ship in the Suez Canal, an important route for the transport of oil from the Middle East, briefly raised new doubts about the supply and stimulated the price.

A container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal after being hit by gusts of wind and halted maritime traffic on one of the most frequently used routes in the world, said the company that operates the ship. According to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), around 19,000 ships used the passage in 2020.

A photo released Tuesday shows Ever Ever (owned by Evergreen Marine with a Taiwanese flag), 400 meters long and 59 meters wide, crossing the channel and blocking traffic. The Bloomberg agency says more than 100 ships are waiting to be able to cross the canal following the incident.

“The container ship accidentally ran aground, likely after being hit by a gust of wind,” said Evergreen Marine Corp. to France Presse. The company adds that “it is liaising with the parties involved, including the authority that manages the Suez Canal, to help the ship as soon as possible”.

“There was an incident [o navio] ran aground, ”BSM Hong Kong director of MV Ever Given told Bloomberg. “The tugs are currently trying to get the ship back on track,” said Leth Agencies, a company that offers services to customers through the channel.

According to the Vessel Finder maritime surveillance portal, the ship is destined for Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The Suez Canal, opened in 1869, guarantees the passage of 10% of international sea trade.