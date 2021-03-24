Russia and Turkey agree to open checkpoints in northern Syria

A year after the ceasefire in Syria agreed between Russia and Turkey, the two countries agreed on Wednesday to open two checkpoints in the Idlib detention zone and one in Aleppo province, according to a source.

The new checkpoints in Saraqeb, Miznas and Abu Azeidin aim to “end the isolation in the face of the internal civilian blockade,” said the deputy director of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, Rear Admiral Alexandr Karpov, quoted by the Interfax agency.

The centers in areas controlled by the Turkish armed forces have been in operation since February. They were not opened due to the “activities of illegal armed groups” in the region. For the province of Idlib, it is the last bastion of rebel and jihadist groups in Syria, which is mainly controlled by a former Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda in the province of Idlib.

The presence of the posts, adds the military, will thus “improve the social situation and reduce tensions caused by breaking family ties and the inconveniences of daily life”.

Also in February, a corridor was opened for civilians wishing to leave the Idlib province so that the population can go to areas under the control of the regime of Bashar al-Assad, according to the Spanish agency EFE.

The initiative, which came from Russia, is seen by Karpov as “a direct demonstration of (…) the commitment to a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis to the international and regional community”.

This peaceful solution also went through the ceasefire agreed a year ago to calm offensives: from Russia in support of the regime of Bashar al-Assad and from Turkey, which supported the rebel groups while defending their interests. But, as locals told Reuters, the calm is occasionally broken by Russian attacks on rebel posts and militias supported by the Syrian and Iranian regimes.

And the country’s instability lingers ten years after the start of the revolution that led to a violent civil war, the wounds of which are still exposed. In addition to nearly 400,000 deaths and more than 11 million displaced and refugees, the country is facing a devastated economy and a health crisis.