Portuguese teachers have the highest stress level in education in Europe

Almost half of European teachers in the 3rd cycle of primary school (from 7th to 9th grade) suffer from high work-related stress. Portugal is above the European average and leads the way, with 87% of educators experiencing “a lot” or “a lot” of stress at work. The data are included in the European Commission’s report “Teachers in Europe – Careers, Development and Welfare” published on Wednesday.

The main sources of stress for teachers are not related to the classroom, as the study shows, which covers the years between 2018 and 2020. Administrative duties, meeting supervisor requirements, or feeling responsible for student success are some of the explanations for the wear and tear of the professional class.

“Higher levels of stress are related to assessments of professional progress, more hours worked, poor student behavior and lower self-confidence in student management,” says the document that uses qualitative data from Eurydice (the information network on European Education systems) with quantitative data obtained from TALIS (Teaching and Learning International Survey, in Portuguese) from the OECD.

In terms of the impact of work on teachers’ well-being, Portugal also ranks above the European average in the worst scenarios. More than half of educators say they suffer physically and mentally from work. In addition to Portugal, there are countries such as Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Latvia and the United Kingdom. In general, in Europe 24% and 22% of professionals report negative effects of the profession on mental and physical health.

Precariousness and aging

In terms of working conditions, the scenario is no better: around 80% of Portuguese teachers under 35 have fixed-term contracts. Portugal is at the end of Europe: these younger professionals are reduced to just 3.4% of the total number of teachers in the country, when the European average is 19.2%.

Proportion of 3rd cycle teachers by age group in 2018. Image from the report “Teachers in Europe – Careers, Development and Wellbeing”.

The report reveals an old reality in Portugal that is shared with the rest of Europe: an aging professional class. Estonia is the country with the oldest teachers (54.5% of the total), followed by Greece, Lithuania, Italy and Latvia, countries where at least half of the teachers are over 50 years old. Portugal occupies eighth place in the table: between 40% and 50% of Portuguese teachers in the 3rd cycle will retire in the next 15 years.

In terms of salary conditions, an important aspect of job satisfaction, dissatisfaction is widespread. On average in the European Union, only 37.8% of teachers consider their salary to be satisfactory or very satisfactory. Portugal is again below average, as is Iceland. Fewer than one in ten teachers say they are satisfied with the salary they receive.

The report warns that teacher salaries in Portugal have increased “very little” in the last decade since the 2009 economic crisis. In Belgium and Austria, 70% of education professionals say they are satisfied with their pay.