“Paper Mills”: Publications remove scientific articles written to order Scientific investigation

Scientific publications have removed at least 370 fraudulent articles written to order by companies since January. This emerges from an analysis by the British magazine Nature, which was published on Tuesday.

In March, the editors of the publications listed more than 1,300 suspicious scientific articles, according to Nature.

Tampering with graphics or images, non-academic email addresses, and details of experiences that can never occur as described are some of the warning signs.

The problem reached such proportions that the publications hired people to label the counterfeit articles as if they were detectives.

The so-called “paper mill” system is difficult to prove, which is why publishers seldom declare that an item is fraudulent or that it was made to order by a company.

Publishers of publications are advised to examine the manuscripts more closely and, for example, to ask their authors for raw data. But even this data can be falsified, complain the publishers.

In an editorial published in February, Molecular Therapy Magazine noted that “the growing volume of this” junk science “is damaging the credibility of research from China and raising doubts about legitimate science in the country.”

The problem of organized fraud in scientific articles is not new and is not limited to China, especially articles by authors associated with hospitals.

According to Catriona Fennell, who runs publishing services at Elsevier, the world’s largest scientific publisher, the production of counterfeit articles extends to Iran and Russia.

To prevent further scandals like the withdrawal of 107 articles from Tumor Biology journal due to wrongdoing, China in February ordered institutions conducting scientific research, including hospitals, not to sponsor or recruit researchers based on articles that publish and do not pay premiums for published articles.