It is the salamander, and not the pigeon, that has cover awards in the book on the fauna of the oldest reserve in the country for biodiversity

There are very few pigeons that cross the summer on the south coast of Vila do Conde, where the ornithological reserve of Mindelo (ROM) was founded 63 years ago at the suggestion of the zoologist Santos Júnior. Due to the urbanization of the coast and other factors to more inland areas, the bird that attracted this place, which became known as the father of the ROM, is no longer mentioned in the first book the book is published in The Terrestrial Fauna of These Areas, with which the biologists Pedro Andrade and Pedro, Martins, founders and directors of the Associação Pé-Ante-Pé, want to contribute to the protection of natural values ​​in the oldest protected area in the country.