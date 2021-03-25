Gulbenkian and the Florence Institute manage the European Fund to Combat Disinformation European Union

The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the European University Institute in Florence will manage a new fund at European level that will soon receive contributions from digital technology giants and will be used to support projects promoting digital literacy and disinformation. No values, projects or action strategies have been set yet, but Luís Madureira Pires, coordinator of the Fund’s Management Committee, expects to open calls for tenders in the second half of this year.

The European Media and Information Fund gives grants to researchers and non-profit organizations who “fight disinformation and support fact-checking or digital literacy initiatives,” explains Gulbenkian. In addition to these grants, there are individual grants for young students, academics, researchers, and decision makers in the same fields. In other words, there is no place for government or business support, the coordinator tells the PUBLIC.

“We want to help improve access to and understanding of digital information by critically analyzing what comes out on social networks as well as in newspapers and magazines,” describes Luís Madureira Pires. “The fight against false news is also a fight for democracy and for the defense of human rights, for example when we fight against hate speech,” which is widespread in the networks. “The rise in disinformation requires effective responses that lead to the identification of the techniques, agents and vectors used in their dissemination,” the foundation defends.

“We created the fund with clear institutional support from the European Commission. We have appealed to the digitally connected giants operating in Europe, but we still have no funds. Whether and when we start is not up to us, “admits the coordinator, who emphasizes that the fund management also has the task of ensuring” complete independence of the projects from the financiers “- although it has to submit an annual public report of the activities .

Financial support from the European Union (which sponsored the fund) is not excluded in the medium term, but not yet foreseen. In other words, the fund will operate under a patronage regime. However, there is already institutional support: The Vice President of the European Commission with the Portfolio of Values ​​and Transparency, Věra Jourová, praised the initiative and defended the need for the public and private sectors to come together to address the “threat” of disinformation and called for the Donation from large private companies.

The management of the fund is taken over by Gulbenkian, who is in charge of the administrative and financial tasks, and the European Digital Media Observatory (which is part of the School of Transnational Governance of the Institute of Florence), which takes care of the academic, ethical and Evaluation tasks of candidate projects.