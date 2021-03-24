Ground forces: Alfredo Casimiro, “after receiving 7.6 million, paid 3.6 million” | Companies

Infrastructure minister Pedro Nuno Santos said Wednesday that Alfredo Casimiro, Groundforce’s largest shareholder, “proved he is not serious” during the negotiation process that TAP and the government were involved in. During a parliamentary hearing, he stated that the businessman, who had the majority of the capital in 2012 (50.1%), paid 3.6 million euros for this position in 2018. In the meantime, “7.6 million euros received” Alfredo Casimiro said: “He didn’t buy a company, he received money for it.” “It’s a shame what happened,” he added in response to CDS MP João Gonçalves Pereira added. .

In his first intervention, he first said that following the crisis, covid-19, the groundhandling company 50.1% owned by Pasogal de Alfredo Casimiro (the rest is from TAP), received a $ 35 million loan. EUR was requested with public guarantees. However, this led to delays due to the lack of financial information. TAP began making progress at Groundforce in August, which reached € 12.4 million. At that point, a point had been reached where guarantees would have to be requested from the company, subject to Alfredo Casimiro’s measures.

Here began the criticism of the entrepreneur by Pedro Nuno Santos, with the minister stating that he had learned at the last minute, in the last phase of a negotiation process, that the shares had already been used as a promise to Montepio and in some cases even with someone else Creditor. This is “an unfortunate moment for a Portuguese businessman who has decided to deceive the state and the workers”.

The company’s around 2,400 employees received the missing February wage this Monday after an agreement between TAP SA and Groundforce for the airline to purchase equipment for 6.9 million euros. In a statement, TAP, the groundhandling company’s main customer, stated that the agreement “has no direct relationship with the negotiations between TAP SGPS – minority shareholder of SPdH (Groundforce) – and Pasogal”.

The value of the purchase of equipment (like buses) matches the new number Groundforce had requested, causing the airline to request the Pasogal / Alfredo Casimiro shares as a guarantee, only to find that they were already tied to another creditor ( the Expresso identified as Montepio), which made this solution impossible. Thereafter, TAP proposed a capital increase of that amount, which should be subscribed of on its own, which would result in Alfredo Casimiro losing control of the company.

In response, the businessman showed himself available for a capital increase, but as long as he could watch the operation. Then the now announced agreement was reached that allows Groundforce to give some “oxygen”.

The parties involved in this process emphasized that the financial solution found for the company was only short-term. Groundforce is expected to approve a € 30 million loan negotiated with CGD, but will require public guarantees to advance the loan

The workers’ commission and the company’s affiliated unions issued a joint statement stating that the future with the “decision on the current shareholder structure” “does not go through Pasogal”.

Affected by the Covid 19 pandemic, the company had a loss of 25 million euros in 2020 (it was laid off in April) after profiting 6.1 million euros in the previous year. Sales fell by 59% from 153 million to 63 million euros.