First job should be tax-free Megaphone

Across Europe, youth unemployment is a major problem after the pandemic crisis. Much has been said and written about the most diverse projects with the so-called European “vitamin” without focusing on the essential question: future economic development, so that young people have a good reason not to think about leaving the country.

According to recent data, 9,581 young people between the ages of 20 and 24 left Portugal in 2019 and 3551 between 30 and 34 years of age. According to the latest report from the International Labor Organization, the pandemic is having “devastating and disproportionate” effects on youth employment.

Before the pandemic, youth unemployment (15 to 24 years of age) in the European Union was 14.9%, below the high of 24.4% in 2013. In August 2020 the number rose to 17.6%.

Precarious work, low wages and a sense of European belonging are three of the factors highlighted in answering the question: “Why are young Portuguese more likely to move to another city or country to work?”

This is the bottom line. If the country does not provide attractive and attractive conditions for young people, the chances are high that those who leave the country will not return. If, on the one hand, the question of remuneration is one of the main causes, then, on the other hand, the tax burden of the already low wages of those who start their professional lives must be taken into account.

Despite the IRS benefits, which have been in effect with the so-called Youth IRS since 2020, the measure only covers three years and grants a tax discount of 30% in the first year, 20% in the second and 10% in the third during this period . Now a discount is no exception as it could and should be.

Taxation, which is a significant part of any portfolio, needs more attention from policymakers with a view to young people entering the labor market. Exempting those who work for the first time in the IRS in their first five years could be a measure to be included in the next state budget for 2022.

I am not talking about “discounts, coupons or other complications”, but about a complete exemption. But there is another important aspect related to the problem of combating youth unemployment. Young entrepreneurs are more likely to hire.

For jobs to exist, businesses need to exist and, more than ever, to remain or others to be born, they need to invest heavily in fiscal policies that can contribute to economic growth and have a direct impact on employment creation.

The exemption from employers’ social security contributions, which is currently 23.75%, would also be a direct help and incentive for recruitment. The labor cost is very high for those who start a business at their own risk. Without a consolidation of the market, this may not be easy. A company that pays an average salary of around 800 euros bears monthly costs of 160 euros, which go directly to the state treasury.

For example, the Ativar.pt measure is subject to the normal cost of an employee. Does this make sense at a time of severe financial crisis affecting the entire community? I do not think so.

Without demagogy and ideologies, one must have a serious debate once and for all about lowering taxes, both with regard to the IRS for young people entering the labor market and for companies.

This is the only way the market can function more competitively without having to think about leaving Portugal because abroad can be better.

Now, as in all financial crises, there is support for anything or almost everything, but the future must be treated in the present, and not being able to walk again to plug holes as you did in times of Local elections on every street do speeches of hope and full of good intentions.

Unfortunately, words do not yet get the economy working to guarantee today’s young people conditions worth living tomorrow.